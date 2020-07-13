First federal execution in U.S. in nearly 20 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTM) — The first execution of a U.S. federal prisoner in 17 years is set for today in Indiana.

47-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his wife, and her 8-year-old daughter.

He’s scheduled to die by lethal injection today at a Federal Prison in Indiana. An Appeals Court ruled Sunday the execution can go forward today despite coronavirus concerns.

The bureau of prisons says a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 at the prison where the execution is scheduled.

Lee’s family members say they worry about getting sick if they witness his death.

Their attorney says they’re appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

