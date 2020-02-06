‘Fist Bump Kid’ shines on basketball court

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (ABC WORLD NEWS) — It was the moment six years ago, seen by millions. Liam Fitzgerald waiting for his favorite team, the Boston Bruins.

One by one Liam giving them a fist bump. The moment going viral.

And just like his beloved Bruins, Liam is a fighter. He has Down syndrome and has battled leukemia for years.

Our partners at ESPN’S E:60 have followed Liam’s journey.

Documenting Liam and his family at the Bruins games.”He’d come so far and battled so much. He hadn’t lost his joy. He hadn’t lost his appreciation,” Liam’s dad Bill said.

“He was given to us to raise but he was given to the world to love and I see that come out and see the Bruins love him. And he brings out the best in everyone,” Liam’s mom Christine said.

All these years later, a milestone for Liam, now 13-years-old, he is in his first starting lineup for the Melican Middle School basketball team in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Liam is a manger on the team, and his coach says his hard work and dedication earned him the starting spot.

About that famous fist bump. Liam still loves to give fist bumps, especially to his teammates.

“Yes, I always do, to pump them up and win the game,” Liam said.

Scoring the team’s first points, nothing but net. The crowd cheering his name.

Liam celebrating that basket, and his other victory. Now cancer-free for seven years.