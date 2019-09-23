Florida high school girl punched by man during brawl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WHTM) – Violence breaks out during a girls’ high-school basketball game in Florida when an adult male attacks a teenage girl.

WPLG-TV reports teen girls from two different basketball teams are fighting when an adult comes into frame punching and slamming a teenager to the ground.

The 17-year-old Miramar High School student who only wants us to use her first name Malia speaking first to WPLG-TV.

“All of a sudden from behind me this big guy that I’d never even seen before. He grabbed me by my head. He brings his arm all the way back and he hits me,” Malia, the victim, said to WPLG.

She says the blow was so painful she blacked out before other adults came to her aid.

“I’m glad that I’m ok,” Malia said.

“If I was a parent in that situation I would have been trying to get my two children off of that court and I would have been trying to get out of it. But instead he grabs another minor and he hits them with full force,” Shemar Adams, Uncle of Malia said.

The teen’s family filing a police report, they want this grown man held accountable.

“How do you think you would react if someone hit your niece? Someone else probably big enough to do damage to you hit a little child like that,” Adams said.

Hollywood police say they’ve identified the man responsible for the attack and an investigation is underway.