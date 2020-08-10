Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lawsuit filed by a Florida couple claims a Tampa hospital lost the body of their newborn son.

Jacob Wilson was born on Feb. 25 and died three days later, according to the lawsuit filed by Kathryn and Travis Wilson against St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

His body was taken via Metro Mortuary Transport to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an autopsy.

After the autopsy was done, the newborn’s body was taken back to St. Joseph’s, according to the suit.

St. Joseph’s contacted Kathryn Wilson on March 5, the lawsuit said, and told her Jacob’s body had been returned from the autopsy and that the couple could proceed with funeral arraignments.

The following day, Kathryn Wilson contacted St. Joseph’s to provide the details for the funeral.

Then on March 11, St. Joseph’s called the mother and said they could not find Jacob’s body.

The Wilsons say they are now suffering from “physical mental pain and anguish” and are seeking $30,000 in damages.

BayCare, which manages St. Joseph’s, said in a statement: