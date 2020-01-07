Florida man loses over 150 pounds to join the Army

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WHTM) — A Florida father of two wanted to join the military but one thing stood in his way, his weight.

WKMG reports the man dropped more than 150 pounds to follow this dream.

The 28-year-old Christian Montijo is ready to serve in the U.S. Army after being over 230 pounds more than a year ago.

“I got a point to my life that I thought if I keep going on this path I’m just going to keep gaining weight and get to a point that I’m either going to die or be in a wheelchair something like that,” Christian Montijo said in an interview with WKMG.

The father of two said enough was enough and figured it wasn’t too late to get recruited.

Montijo said he started meal prepping and drinking water, cutting out sodas and cooking at home on Sundays for the whole week.

Once Montijo started noticing the difference in his body he went to the recruiting station in Kissimmee and even then he still had 30 more pounds to lose, but he didn’t give up.

WKMG says he dropped 165 pounds and finally in October he got the call he was waiting for.

“My kids are the biggest thing. They’re young so I know they have a lot of energy so I want to keep up with them,” Montijo said.

Montijo is headed to South Carolina for training.