Florida man pays utility bills of 36 families for the holidays

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WHTM) – A Florida business owner who once had trouble making ends meet came to the rescue of 36 families at risk of having their utilities disconnected.

Michael Esmond, the owner of Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas, spent $4,600 to take care of the debts ahead of Christmas, WEAR-TV reported.

Instead of receiving late notices, the families received cards notifying them of Esmond’s act of kindness. “You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay,” the cards read.

Desmond said he had tough times in the 1980s and one year went a whole winter with his gas shut off. He hopes his generosity will inspire others to do good.

“The community has been good to me and I’m trying to give back to the community,” he said.

Information and video from WEAR-TV; https://weartv.com/