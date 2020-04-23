Florida otter pups make virtual debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHTM) — Four new Asian small-clawed otter pups are making themselves at home at the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida.

The otter pups made their official debut on social media Tuesday. The zoo posted this video of them on YouTube.

As you can see, the new pups have their run of the facility since it’s closed due to the coronavirus.

The 12-week-old otters were born back in December but have been kept away from the public to give them time to grow and develop.

Zoo officials say the new pups are now getting acclimated to their outdoor habitat.