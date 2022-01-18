Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read. “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.