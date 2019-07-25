Football team surprises boy with autism after 1 person RSVPs to his birthday party

MERIDIAN, Idaho – An Idaho boy received the gift of a lifetime when his local high school football team surprised him at his birthday party.

Christian invited all his classmates to his 9th birthday party at his home last month but only one person RSVPed. His mom began to wonder if the lack of responses was, in part, because Christian is autistic.

“The hardest thing is I do understand. It can be uncomfortable to try to be a friend with someone who has had outbursts and cried in class,” Lindsay Barrus Larsen wrote in a post detailing the event on Facebook. “It’s hard when maybe you tried at the start of the year, and he kept wandering off in the middle of the game.”

Larsen told ABC News she was still planning the party for Christian, his family and the one classmate when a friend reached out with an offer. The friend said her husband knew the coach of the Nampa High School football team who wanted to come to the party “with some of his best players.”

Christian was playing in the backyard when the football team sneaked onto the patio and began chanting his name. His jaw dropped, and he fell to the ground.

The team, appropriately, gave him a football and stayed until the end of the party.

“It was truly amazing to watch them,” Larsen wrote on Facebook. “There is so much good in this world, and when things are hard, the good shines even brighter.”