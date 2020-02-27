Former Michigan wrestlers urge more victims to ‘speak up’

FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The whistleblower whose letter to University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel alleging sexual assault sparked an investigation into a former school doctor says he was inspired by the women who testified against convicted Michigan State physicianLarry Nassar.

An attorney for Tad DeLuca said Thursday that his client complained to his wrestling coach in 1975 that Dr. Robert E. Anderson molested him during medical exams. Then-coach Bill Johannesen humiliated him, kicked him off the team and effectively removed his financial assistance in response, the attorney said.

“I spoke up again by letter in 2018 after hearing an NPR story about the MSU gymnasts, women who I am in awe of,” DeLuca said at a news conference in suburban Detroit. “Once again, the University of Michigan ignored me.

“I’m here today to speak up again, to let the University of Michigan know that I will not be ignored.”

DeLuca’s 2018 letter of complaint about Anderson, now deceased, led to a university police investigation that became public last week. Two other former Michigan wrestlers who allege they were abused by Anderson also spoke to reporters Thursday: Tom Evashevski and Andy Hrovat, the first athlete to publicly say Anderson molested him.

Evashevski was in school with DeLuca at Michigan in the mid-1970s. Hrovat was a star wrestler in the late 1990s for the Wolverines and went on to compete for the U.S. at the 2008 Olympics.

“These were and are physically and mentally tough men,” said attorney Parker Stinar, who represents the trio. “But they were all victims of sexual abuse and victims of an institution that ignored warning after warning after warning about a predator preying on young individuals.”

DeLuca put his complaints about Anderson in writing in 1975 to Johannesen. Subsequently, Johannesen read DeLuca’s letter to his teammates in an effort to humiliate him, kicked him off the team and took away his scholarship, according to Stinar.

Johannesen denied in interviews this week with The Associated Press that any of his student-athletes ever told him Anderson touched them inappropriately.

“You can’t call him a coach,” said DeLuca, a retired teacher in northern Michigan. “’Coach’ is a term of endearment.”

Stinar predicts “hundreds of more victims” will emerge, saying his firm already represents more than a dozen. The Denver-based attorney said his firm has a meeting scheduled with the school’s general counsel.

“For nearly four decades, the University of Michigan allowed Dr. Anderson to prey on vulnerable young individuals away from home for the first time,” Stinar said. “I ask the University of Michigan this: Why didn’t you act in 1975 or earlier to prevent the sexual abuse of possibly hundreds of other victims?”

Hours after the news conference, the University of Michigan released a statement.

“The three brave men who came forward today to share their stories delivered a powerful message,” the statement read. “We want to encourage everyone harmed by Robert E. Anderson or who has evidence of his misconduct to come forward. At the University of Michigan, we want to hear your voices.”

School officials have acknowledged some school employees were aware of accusations against Anderson prior to DeLuca’s 2018 complaint. Last week, the university’s president apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Anderson and offered counseling services.

The school launched an investigation into the doctor’s behavior following abuse allegations from five people and also established a hotline for those affected by Anderson.

DeLuca hopes more people follow his lead.

“Everybody who was abused by this doctor, the doctor everyone knew was doing this, was abusing athletes and students, should speak up and let everyone know they will not be ignored,” DeLuca said. “It just, it has to stop. Period.”

___

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

___

