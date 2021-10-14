Former president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California for a non-COVID-related issue, spokesman Angel Urena said in a statement Thursday.

Clinton is dealing with an infection but is “on the mend” and “in good spirits” according to Urena.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine.

In a statement sent to FOX 44:

Source: KTLA

