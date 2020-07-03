Free and reduced school lunches updates guidelines for next school year

HARRISBURG. Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that updated federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the 2020-21 schools year have been released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The new guidelines took effect July 1.

The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1, 2020, until further notice:

Family Size Free Meals or Milk Reduced Price Meals Not Eligible

(130% of Poverty Guidelines) (185% of Poverty Guidelines)

One $0 to $16,588 $16,589 to $23,606 $23,607 and up

Two $0 to $22,412 $22,413 to $31,894 $31,895 and up

Three $0 to $28,236 $28,237 to $40,182 $40,183 and up

Four $0 to $34,060 $34,061 to $48,470 $48,471 and up

Five $0 to $39,884 $39,885 to $56,758 $56,759 and up

Six $0 to $45,708 $45,709 to $65,046 $65,047 and up

Seven $0 to $51,532 $51,533 to $73,334 $73,335 and up

Eight $0 to $57,356 $57,357 to $81,622 $81,623 and up

For Each Additional Family Member Add:

+$5,824 +$8,288 +$8,289

Schools and other institutions use these guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program and others such as the School Breakfast Program and the Summer Food Service Program.

Households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) only need to include the SNAP or TANF case number on their application.

Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may qualify for free or reduced school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit application.

Other households can find more information here.

