Funeral in Atlanta to honor Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — The family of Rayshard Brooks is preparing for his funeral in Atlanta.

Monday, groups of mourners lined up to pay their final respects to Brooks.

Today’s funeral service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church. It’s a congregation where Dr. Martin Luther King Junior once served as pastor. King’s daughter will be speaking at the funeral.

Brooks was killed the night of June 12 in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant. His death came at the hands of Atlanta police and has divided the city and helped fuel the national movement demanding police reform.

