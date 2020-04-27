Gas prices continue to fall during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices continue to fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen over the past two weeks bringing the national average to just $1.77 per gallon.

Analysts say prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Pennsylvania’s state gas price average is $2.05.

Some Midstate gas prices are lower than the state average. In Harrisburg, the average price is $1.98, in Lebanon the average is $1. 92 and Lancaster gas prices are averaging $2.01.

Prices are expected to continue to decline. To see more gas prices visit gasprices.aaa.com.