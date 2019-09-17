General Mills issues nationwide recall on certain bags of flour for E. coli risk

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHTM) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that General Mills has issued a nationwide recall over certain five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the risk of a potentially deadly form of E. coli.

The recall affects bags of flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020, a recall notice on Monday said.

The recall was issued out of an “abundance of care” after the bacterium E. coli O26 was found during a sampling of the product.

So far, there are no reports of confirmed illnesses but any consumers concerned should contact a physician. Anyone diagnosed by a physician as having an illness related to E. coli O26 is also urged to contact state and local public health authorities.

General Mills says if you have this flour, throw it away.