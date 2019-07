CHICAGO – Three teenage girls were arrested after police say they attacked a 15-year-old girl with special needs and recorded the assault on video, WGN reports.

Authorities began investigating after the 42-second video was posted on social media. They said the victim thought she’d met a new group of friends, but things took a violent turn.

Police say more people were involved in the attack other than the three teens arrested.

They also looking into claims she was sexually assaulted.