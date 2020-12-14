Google services experiencing outages across the country

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, and others are reportedly experiencing outages across the country.

Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard is showing outages across the board and thousands of additional reports can be found via DownDetector.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Users are also reporting smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant are experiencing issues. The Nest Hub smart display and Google Home Mini are unable to connect.

Despite the outages affecting numerous secondary Google services, its core search engine is still functional, and third-party ads are still running in results.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with the latest from ABC27.