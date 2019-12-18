Grandma seeks family for Christmas on Craigslist

TULSA, Okla. (WHTM) — For many, the holidays mean spending time with family, and that’s exactly what one Oklahoma woman wanted desperately this year.

She put out a craigslist ad asking if there is a family she can join for the day but ended up canceling the plea after hateful response on social media.

KJRH reports a Tulsa man is trying to give that story a happy ending.

Carson Carlock said he saw the post titled “Anybody need a Grandma for Christmas?” and thought it was sad.

The woman’s ad said, “I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and I’ll even bring gifts for the kids, I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts.”

The ad ends with “Let me be a part of your family,” a plea that tore at Carson’s heart, reminding him of his own mother.

“You know, that really broke my heart reading that because my mom was alone on her last Christmas,” Carson said to KJRH.

KJRH says Carson’s mother Gail was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year and fell ill quickly making her unable to travel for the holidays.

His mother died last year and he said, “She would want me to be the kind of person to do this for other people.”

The unique craigslist ad was the perfect opportunity to honor Carson’s late mother and spread a little holiday cheer, but before he could reach out, he saw the post marred with hate.

“A lot of people started sending her hateful messages, I understand that everybody can be wary about it, because there’s a lot of bad things happening in the world right now,” Carson said.

The woman just wanting to be a part of a family, now feeling more alone than ever.

Carson decided to act, he said he didn’t want anyone else to feel that way.

He made his own Craigslist ad asking the grandma needing a family to reach out so he could help her have a wonderful Christmas.

The post went viral, racking up over 2,000 shares overnight. Thousands of people across the country coming to the grandma’s defense ready to welcome her into their home.

According to KJRH, Carson was able to reach the grandma in question through e-mail on craigslist. The grandma whose first name is Carrie wrote she’s now reluctant to join him for the holidays because of the publicity, but he’s hoping she will change her mind.