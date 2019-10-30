Green Beret to receive Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — President Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a Green Beret at the White House Wednesday.

Army Master Sergeant Matthew O. Williams will receive the award for conspicuous gallantry in Afghanistan.

In 2008, Williams rescued members of his team and helped evacuate others, all while exposed to significant incoming fire.

His actions helped save the lives of four critically wounded soldiers and kept some of his comrades from being overrun by the enemy.

Williams is from texas and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Angelo State University.

He lives in North Carolina with his wife and son.