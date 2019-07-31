Gun shop buys ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen

MURPHY, N.C. – A new billboard in North Carolina is hurling insults at the four Democratic female lawmakers President Donald Trump has been feuding with over their critiques of his administration.

The advertisement by Cherokee Guns has the faces of U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts with the apocalyptic phrase “The 4 Horsemen Cometh.’

A red line strikes out the last word, editing the phrase to say “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

The billboard is signed “the Deplorables” and has sparked sharp reactions, both supportive and outraged. The National Coalition Against Gun Violence has called the billboard “disgusting” and “violent anti-government rhetoric.”

The gun shop owner, who identified himself as “Doc,” told Tennessee television station WTVC he’s prepared for any kind of backlash.

“I carry a gun. I don’t care. Words don’t harm me,” Doc said. “You come on my property, you try to harm me here, there’ll be trouble.”

Cherokee Guns is standing by its statement. WKRN reported the gun shop is preparing to hand out hundreds of bumper stickers with the same message.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.