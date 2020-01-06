Harvey Weinstein’s sex assault trial begins

Jury selection is scheduled to begin this week in Harvey Weinstein’s trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Criminal investigations into Weinstein fueled the ‘me too’ movement, empowering many women to expose abuse by powerful men.

However, the case against Weinstein at the New York supreme court boils down to five felony charges based on claims by two women.

If Weinstein is convicted of the most serious charges against him he faces a mandatory life sentence.

The trial is expected to last until March.