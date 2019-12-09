Hearing Monday for man commuted, now prosecutors want to send him back to jail

MEDIA, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a hearing Monday for a man who was re-arrested hours after his life sentence was commuted. David Sheppard served 25 years in prison for his role in robbery and murder.

Governor Tom Wolf commuted Sheppard’s sentence Thursday. Now Delaware County prosecutors have charged him for not showing up in court in 1992 for a shoplifting case. This high profile case of David Sheppard is gaining national attention Kim Kardashian West is even weighing in.

It’s imperative that the judge corrects this wrong on Monday so he can regain the freedom he so rightfully deserves — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2019

Here’s a breakdown of the details. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, David Sheppard was the lookout during a robbery 27 years ago. During that robbery, his accomplice shot and killed a man. Sheppard has served 25 years in prison. Governor Tom Wolf commuted the sentence Thursday to set him free but now Delaware county prosecutors are pushing to send Sheppard to jail for his failure to show for court decades ago in a shoplifting case.

According to the Philadelphia inquirer, prosecutors say sending Sheppard to jail isn’t really about the shoplifting, it’s more about giving the shooting victim’s family rights. Prosecutors say state officials and the board of pardons did not notify the victim’s family – who lives in Delaware county – that he was seeking to have his sentence commuted.

Friday Kim Kardashian West tweeted “This is sheer abuse of prosecutorial authority on the part of the district attorney’s office and a shameful waste of public resources.” Kardashian went on to say “It’s imperative that the judge corrects this wrong on Monday so he can regain the freedom he so rightfully deserves.”

David Sheppard should have been reunited with his family, but he remains in custody and must appear in court on Monday in Delaware County — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2019

Sheppard’s hearing is in Media, at the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas at 2:00 p.m. John Fetterman will be there awaiting the outcome. Stay with abc27 for the latest.