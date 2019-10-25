High school athlete disqualified for wearing a hijab

SYLVANIA, Oh. (WHTM) — A high school cross country runner in Ohio was disqualified after a race because she was wearing a hijab according to WTOL.

Noor Abukaram is a junior in high school and proudly wears her Nike sport hijab when running for Sylvania Northview and it’s never been a problem for the last three years, until her most recent meet.

Officials began their usual uniform check before the race. When Abukaram saw officials talking to each other, she assumed it was about her hijab.

“And in the back of my mind, I was like are they going to say something about my hijab? Or about my uniform because it is different?” Abukaram said to WTOL.

But instead, Abukaram’s teammate was approached by officials telling her that her shorts were out of uniform and that she must change to run, and they did not say anything to Abukaram about her hijab.

However, after crossing the finish line Abukaram did not see her name on the board.

“And they were like you got disqualified and I was like for what, you know and they were like for wearing your hijab,” Abukaram said.

Despite not being told prior to the race, Abukaram’s hijab was out of uniform allowing her to be disqualified.

“And like my heart dropped, I felt like something horrible happened to me, something that I always thought could happen, but never has happened. I think I was mostly embarrassed, because like I never expected that to happen,” Abukaram said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association requires coaches to have a waiver for athletes wearing anything that is not a part of league-approved uniforms. Abukaram’s family and coach were unaware she needed a waiver because she’s been competing in multiple sports for 3 years wearing her hijab with no issues.

Now, for her next meet, she has a special letter saying she can wear her hijab, and while she’s happy she will be permitted to run, she’s also disappointed she must have the letter in the first place.

“It’s a part of me, I’m not going to take it off so I can run! I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else, like any girls younger than me that are wearing hijab that are going to start running. I don’t want them to ever have to worry or to have to write a letter so that they can go run,” Abukaram said.

The Ohio Athletic Association explained their official was simply enforcing the rules, but did not make it clear as to why they did not tell her it was an issue before the race.