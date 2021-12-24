Holiday travel expected to increase despite alarming number of canceled flights across the country

(WHTM) — The holiday travel season is shaping up to be a very busy one. AAA estimates more than 109 million Americans will travel over the next week with Harrisburg International Airport seeing numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels. Not surprising, as experts say the travel bug is more feverish than ever.

“We normally travel at least once or twice a year and we tried not to let covid stop that. family memories,” Chelsea Copelin, from Louisiana said.

Fear of this new variant is causing some to rethink their holiday plan, but travelers abc27 spoke to say they’re going ahead with their plans with caution.

“It’s a really big difference this year. Just being able to feel at least mostly protected as best as we can be and actually able to see people again,” Tarra Conrad, who is visiting family in Florida said.

Delta and United Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights nationwide, as a surge in Omicron affects its staffing levels. Most flights at HIA left on schedule today. The problem wasn’t so much here in the Midstate but whether their connecting flights would be in jeopardy.

“We’re doing a tour of Sea World to see all the animals and the kids haven’t been there since they were very small so it’s exciting and warm weather,” Tarra Conrad said.