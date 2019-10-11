Homeless man indicted in New York City beating deaths

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene of an attack in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in New York. Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed early Saturday in a street rampage. NYPD Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK (AP) – A homeless man accused of beating four other homeless men to death while they slept on a New York City Street has been indicted by a grand jury.

Randy Santos was not in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday for a brief session with prosecutors. He was being held at Bellevue Hospital Center for evaluation after police say he bludgeoned five men over the head with a metal rod Saturday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Four died and one survived with critical injuries.

The indictment against the 24-year-old Santos is sealed until his next court date Oct. 28.

Santos was arrested as he fled minutes after the pre-dawn attack. Police charged him with four counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder.

His attorney, Arnold Levine, declined to comment when reached Friday.

