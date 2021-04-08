Hope and Desperation: Emergency at the Border

DALLAS, Texas (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, ABC News will conduct the first U.S. interview with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss the border crisis, from the humanitarian crisis to stories of unaccompanied minors and asylum-seekers leaving Guatemala.

Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border will spotlight what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process.

ABC News will highlight the ongoing effort to reunite families, the role that Customs and Border Protection officers play in Arizona and Texas, and context from lawmakers, politicians and experts.