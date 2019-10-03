House listing with pictures feature Scream villain goes viral

LANSING, Mish. (WHTM) – A real estate listing in Michigan is going viral, but not because of the house, it’s because of what’s in every picture.

Each picture on the listing features the “Ghostface” character from the “Scream” movies.

The agent who posted the listing says he wanted to generate some buzz for the two-story, four-bedroom home and it’s working.

The agent says he’s gotten so much interest he’s now scheduling private showings.

He’s already thinking about what kind of characters to use for different listings.