How a college plans to charge unvaccinated students in the fall

(WHTM) — As colleges decide whether or not to require students to be vaccinated for COVID this fall, one school has come up with a third option.

Rhodes College in Memphis plans to charge students who are not vaccinated $1,500 each semester. The fee covers the students’ cost of regular mandatory COVID testing.

One student says that inconvenience might just be convincing enough.

“To me, the bigger incentive would be not so much the money, but the process of going through to testing all the time,” Nico Lindsay said. “I think that was my thing at the end, was like once I got vaccinated I was like, ‘Great, I don’t have to go and do testing.'”

The school says unvaccinated students will not be charged the fee; if they have a medical or theological reason for not getting the show.