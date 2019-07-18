Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time

(CNN) – Diapers are a dad thing, too, and Huggies has finally caught on.

For the first time ever, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

It’s a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line – three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection and “ultimate softness.”

Huggies says the new black boxes are to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

They started rolling out to stores this month.