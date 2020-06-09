‘I can’t breathe’: Deadly arrest in Texas that was caught on bodycam now under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas — The death of a 40-year-old black man following a police arrest is under investigation in Texas after body camera video of the encounter became public.

Javier Ambler told police during a stop in March 2019 that he had congestive heart failure right before he said “I can’t breathe” several times, reported KEYE.

They were the same words George Floyd would later say before his death in Minneapolis on May 25.

Ambler was wanted over a traffic violation, but he didn’t stop, according to a custodial death report from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

Deputies followed him into Austin, where he crashed.

The report said police tased Ambler after he didn’t immediately comply with what deputies were asking. Once in custody, Ambler became unresponsive. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Ambler later died at the hospital.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said the case will be heard by a grand jury.

“This particular case is just another highly offensive, deeply disturbing incident that needs to be, ‘I’m not going to stop until we explore every aspect of it,'” Moore said.

More said one aspect that’s been a roadblock is the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. She said her office has been struggling to get ‘live PD’ video footage related to Ambler’s death released.

“Critical evidence, critical evidence,” Moore said.

The death of Floyd has pushed the nation to call for changes in police policy.