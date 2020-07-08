Illinois teen makes coronavirus-themed dress out of duct tape

Peyton Manker, an 18-year-old from Illinois, made a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a scholarship contest.

Unfortunately, her prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Manker used that as her inspiration.

She created a coronavirus-themed dress featuring images of life during the pandemic.

Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “This too shall pass” and a “Flatten the curve” face mask.

The dress was for a duck brand contest. The duct-tape maker is awarding $20,000 in cash scholarships to winners in July.

It took Manker four months and 41 rolls of duct tape to make the dress.

