Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON — The Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter that at President Trump’s direction, the income tax filing deadline is moving from April 15 to July 15.

All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

Mnuchin said in a tweet, “I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.