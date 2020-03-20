Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

WASHINGTON — The Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter that at President Trump’s direction, the income tax filing deadline is moving from April 15 to July 15.
All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
Mnuchin said in a tweet, “I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”
The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.