Indiana boy, 5, rescued after 20-foot fall into drain during fireworks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHTM) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after failing more than 20 feet into a water-filled drain pipe.

WEHT/WTVW reports the child was with his family when he fell into the drain in Evansville Thursday night.

Firefighters tried multiple rescue methods for over an hour and eventually used a swing seat to pull the boy out.

Evansville Fire Department District Chief Mark Mastison said the swing seat was “plan F.” He says his crew “went through A through E already.”

“Our rope rescue team is trained to do whatever they can, to try to makeshift whatever was needed to get the young man out, and that was just an idea since he had issues trying to respond to us,” Mastison said. ”

Officials told the TV station that the boy remained alert and talked to them throughout the rescue, and his mother helped keep him calm by talking with him.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Officials said he had no injuries other than scrapes and bruises.

It’s unclear how the boy fell into the drain pipe, which had a lid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.