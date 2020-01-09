Indiana family gets $2 million medicine treatment for infant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHTM) — An Indiana mother didn’t give up on her 4-month-old son who was suffering from a neuromuscular disorder even when an insurance company and a $2 million price tag stood in her way.

WXIN reports baby Anthony was born four months ago and for most of his life he has been hooked up to machines at Riley Children’s Hospital.

His mom Louis Johnson only makes trips back home to Evansville every two weeks as her son fights spinal muscular atrophy, which is the number one genetic cause of death for infants.

Louis told WXIN she wasn’t given an exact timeline of his life but she was told it could be up to two years. The disease robs people of physical strength, taking away the ability to walk, eat or breathe.

For the Johnson family treatment options were limited, and expensive. One dose of medication that could help him live longer and improve his quality of life costs more than $2 million.

After she says Indiana Medicaid denied her claim, she fought and filed an appeal and the program approved it.

Baby Anthony received his medicine through an IV so now all the family can do is wait and see if it will work.

Dr. Larry Walsh the baby’s pediatric neurologist says he’s very optimistic.

“Where we do help his respiratory function when he does not need to be in a ventilator things like that, that would be a tremendous win for him and his family,” Walsh said in an interview with WXIN.

The Johnson family is nervous about the unknown but Louis hopes her son’s future includes leaving the hospital soon with a second chance at life.

“It is a chance at life, with a better quality of life,” Louis continued, “No mom wants to bury her child so I just want to see him grow up with his brothers and play with his brothers.”

WXIN reports that Indiana Medicaid said prior-authorization is based on clinical evidence only and the cost is never a factor.