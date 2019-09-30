Indiana trooper saves 5-year-old choking boy

INDIANA (WHTM) — A five-year-old from Georgia is breathing easy once again thanks to a trooper who rescued the child while he was choking.

WSB-TV reports Maddox Gates was unresponsive on the side of an Indiana highway after his family says he started choking while they were returning home from a vacation Thursday afternoon.

“Maddox had fallen asleep and then looked back and he had kind woken up and made a noise, like a choking noise, like he was going to throw up. I tried to get him to throw up into the bag and he just dropped and kind of threw up all over himself and then I was calling his name and he wasn’t responding to me. His eyes were kind of over to the side and glazed a little bit,” Jill Gates, Maddox’s mother, said to WSB.

Maddox’s dad, Brad, didn’t waste any time. He immediately pulled off the road and called 911.

“To see your child like that and I almost feel helpless to an extent and he’s not responding and you don’t know what the cause is,” Brad said.

“We were in the middle of nowhere, Indiana and it’s like we had these angels watching over us,” Jill said.

One of those angels was state trooper Ben Reasons who was headed home from work when he heard the frantic call for help.

“He seemed to appear out of nowhere to me, the officer was giving him the Heimlich at the time,” Jill said.

Maddox regained consciousness and after spending several hours in a local hospital doctors cleared him to go home.

Now he’s back in Georgia smiling with his family after surviving a terrifying experience.

Jill said, “We can’t thank him enough for stopping and doing what he did.”

Maddox’s parents say he may have had a seizure, which caused him to choke.