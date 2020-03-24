Instacart plans to hire 300K more workers

Instacart plans to hire hundreds of thousands of more workers as demand surges for grocery deliveries as millions of people stay hope to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The on-demand grocery startup said Monday it plans to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers, who are treated as independent contractors.

That would more than double the company’s current workforce of full-service shoppers.

The hiring would take place over the next three months. Instacart operates in 5,500 cities in North America.

Instacart is one of several companies providing essentials to households that are now expanding fast.

Amazon and Walmart each recently announced they plan to hire at least 100,000 workers because of increased customer demand.

