ISU fan turns beer money into a fundraiser

IOWA (WHTM) – An Iowa State University football fan took his moment on the national stage to ask for beer money however, his joke turned into a serious effort to help sick kids WHO-DT reports.

Carson King’s sign requesting beer money made an appearance on ESPN’s Game Day Saturday.

Within minutes he says the donations starting pouring in on his Venmo account, so he called his parents and they came up with a plan.

The plan was to keep enough money for a case of beer and send the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

King said, “Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa. Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa. The wave is a huge thing now. Those kids are fighters and they deserve any chance they can get.”

King then took the story to social media and by the end of the day Monday his account had thousands of dollars. Anheuser-Busch and Venmo, both pledged to match King’s donation to the children’s hospital.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.



We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019



King says he plans to keep his account open until the end of the month and then he will make the donation to the children’s hospital in person.