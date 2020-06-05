It’s National Doughnut Day

June 5 is celebrated across the nation as National Doughnut Day!

For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on the go. But today is to highlight the past war-time value of doughnuts. According to the national day calendar, the salvation army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War One.

These ladies were called the salvation army lassies. They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.

So how to get one for free?

Dunkin is offering a free classic donut with any beverage purchase. Those flavors include Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly-filled, and more.

Through the weekend, Grubhub is offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin orders of $10 or more.

Here in the Midstate, Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to rewards members who visit in-store or make an online order.