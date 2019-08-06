Jersey shore town using raptors to scare off seagulls

OCEAN CITY, N.J. – A New Jersey shore town is taking a new approach to keep away aggressive, food-stealing seagulls.

WPVI-TV reports Ocean City has hired East Coast Falcons to release hawks, falcons, and owls near the boardwalk every day. The goal is to scare the seagulls away from the beaches, making them less dependent on human food.

“Hopefully, over time, every gull will run into one of these guys, and if they do, they’ll be very scared,” Erik Swanson, owner of East Coast Falcons, told WPVI.

The program is approved by the Humane Society of Ocean City. Handlers say the hawks and falcons will be well-fed before their shift so they’re not likely to harm the seagulls.

The raptors are tracked by GPS. When their shift is over, they’re called back using a lure and a whistle.

The program will continue through the end of the month. If it’s effective, city officials said the raptors might return next summer.

Information from WPVI-TV, https://6abc.com