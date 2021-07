(WHTM) — Weekly jobless claims are ticking back up across the United States.

373,000 Americans applied for unemployment last week, which is 2,000 more than the week before. Not a big jump, as the economy and job market still make efforts to recover from the pandemic.

Still, today’s numbers are far better than the one-million jobless claims filed each week at the beginning of this year.