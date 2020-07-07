Joe Biden to visit Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joe Biden will be visiting Dunmore this Thursday for an event centering around his economic recovery plan.
According to the campaign, Biden will be touring a metal works facility and discussing is plan for working.
The event is planned for 2:30pm on Thursday but is subject to change.
Top Stories:
- Active search underway for missing person in Lancaster County
- Nearly 1,000 new infections include delayed test results
- Pence’s Pennsylvania plan includes fundraiser, police union