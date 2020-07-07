Joe Biden to visit Lackawanna County

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on June 30, 2020. As his bid for a second term faces growing obstacles, President Donald Trump’s primacy in the dizzying digital world is one of his top advantages, giving him a massive platform to connect with supporters and push a message that ignores his vulnerabilities related to the pandemic, unemployment and race relations. Biden and his allies are working feverishly to establish a social media force of their own. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joe Biden will be visiting Dunmore this Thursday for an event centering around his economic recovery plan.

According to the campaign, Biden will be touring a metal works facility and discussing is plan for working.

The event is planned for 2:30pm on Thursday but is subject to change.

