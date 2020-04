FILE – This July 31, 2012, file photo shows a mammogram, a test to detect cancer. A new study suggests that adding MRIs to mammograms to screen women with very dense breasts may find more cancers but also gives a lot of false alarms. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP, File)

BALTIMORE (WHTM) — A big step forward in the fight against cancer has been made after Johns Hopkins University developed an experimental blood test that detects several forms of the disease.

Researchers studied 10,000 women who showed no symptoms, but the blood test, liquid biopsy, discovered 26 cancers that were confirmed by CT and PET scans.

Many of the women who tested positive had no idea they had cancer.