Johnson & Johnson looking to produce 1 billion coronavirus vaccines by 2021

Johnson and Johnson is looking to produce 1 billion coronavirus vaccines by 2021.
According to the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, the company is upscaling manufacturing and will start producing the vaccine later this year.
Johnson and Johnson says it has been working on a vaccine since January.
