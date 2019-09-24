Judge rejects Avenatti request to move case to California

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York judge has rejected California attorney Michael Avenatti’s bid to move criminal charges that he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels to his home state.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts said Tuesday wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in a May indictment can be defended by Avenatti in New York, where he already faces another criminal case in Manhattan federal court. The judge noted that he doesn’t claim financial distress.

Avenatti is charged with cheating Daniels of $300,000 that was owed to her through a book deal.

He also is charged with trying to extort up to $25 million from shoe giant Nike.

In California, he faces various charges, including allegations he defrauded clients.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His attorney said they were “disappointed, but look forward to litigating the case.”

