Judge to decide if former Penn State President Graham Spanier will start serving sentence for child endangerment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, a judge will decide if former Penn State President Graham Spanier should start serving his sentence.

This comes four years after he was convicted of child endangerment for keeping quiet when he was told football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually assaulted a boy.

A senior judge will hold a hearing in Dauphin County at 10 a.m. on the Commonwealth’s motion to enforce sentence.

Spanier is supposed to serve two months in jail.

His lawyers are trying to get him house arrest with electronic monitoring.

That’s because the 72-year-old had heart surgery in 2019 and has advanced prostate cancer.

Prosecutors have said they would support allowing him work release with medical furloughs.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the college president turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting what he knew.

Sandusky was sentenced 30 to 60 years for 45 counts of child sex abuse. The crimes happened between 1994 and 2009.

He met the victims through a charity he founded for underprivileged and at risk youth.

In addition to Spanier, Penn State’s vice president Gary Schultz and athletic director Tim Curley were convicted of child endangerment in connection to case.

Prosecutors say they failed to report a complaint about Sandusky and a boy in a team shower in 2001.

Curley was sentenced to a 7 to 23 month jail term. The last four months were served on house arrest.

Schultz was sentenced 6 to 23 months, and also spent part of the sentence on house arrest. He was granted work release too.

Spanier’s case is taking longer, since he appealed, the conviction was overturned and then it was reinstated.