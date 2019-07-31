Judge to reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A judge will take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman who fed stray cats at her suburban Cleveland home.

WJW reports a Garfield Heights municipal court judge will hear the case next week. A city magistrate ordered the jail sentence last week after finding Nancy Segula in contempt of court.

Segula has been cited four times for feeding strays. Garfield Heights has an ordinance that makes it illegal to feed stray cats and dogs, and authorities say Segula was told several times to stop.

“That is too much of a sentence for me for what I’m doing when there are so many people out there that do so many bad things,” Segula told WJW.

Segula says a former neighbor moved away and left their cats behind, and soon the animals started showing up on her back porch. She says she felt bad for the cats, so she fed them.