July movie list: Time to get back to the movie theater

It’s been a long time since the smell of fresh popcorn has resonated through a movie theater.

The movie industry was one of the hardest-hit industries when the pandemic hit last year. Theaters sat empty as every major movie studio halted production and delayed their movies. Some companies even began distributing new movies through streaming services, most notably Disney releasing a number of their new movies through their streaming service Disney+.

Box offices around the country are gearing up for the relaunch of A-list movies, and July is the month that some companies have chosen to debut their movies.

July movie list:

Releasing July 9:

Black Widow (Unrated) – Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

(Unrated) – Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (PG) – The Loneliest Whale is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

(PG) – The Loneliest Whale is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. Meander (Not rated) – You wake up. You wear a futuristic suit. You are stuck in an endless metal maze. Every eight minutes, you need to move forward or die. The only reason to know why is to survive every death trap on your way.

(Not rated) – You wake up. You wear a futuristic suit. You are stuck in an endless metal maze. Every eight minutes, you need to move forward or die. The only reason to know why is to survive every death trap on your way. Summertime (R) – Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelinos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

Releasing July 16:

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) – When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

(PG) – When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) – Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

(PG-13) – Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Not Rated) – It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.

(Not Rated) – It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Die in a Gunfight (R) – In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father’s nemesis.

(R) – In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father’s nemesis. The Hidden Life of Trees (PG) – Based on his best-selling book that profoundly changed our understanding of forests, renowned forester & writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most enlightening ideas.

Releasing July 23:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) – Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), a tenacious loner, is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

(PG-13) – Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), a tenacious loner, is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Midnight in the Switchgrass (R) – While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Bruce Willis) and Lombardo (Megan Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Emile Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Releasing July 30: