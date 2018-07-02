‘Jurassic World 2’ takes No. 1 again

National

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
LA_Premiere_of__Jurassic_World__Fallen_Kingdom__61542-159532.jpg85550266

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.
    
Studios on Sunday estimate that the blockbuster sequel earned $60 million in its second weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $264.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $932.4 million to date. It’s barreling toward the $1 billion mark.
    
But the dinosaurs didn’t gobble up all the attention this weekend. “Incredibles 2” placed second with $45.5 million. And North American audiences came out in larger than expected numbers for both “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew.”
    
The “Sicario” sequel starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro earned $19 million. The basketball comedy “Uncle Drew,” which features NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal, took in $15.5 million.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss