Kansas school district authorizes lawsuit against e-cigarette, vaping companies

GODDARD, Kan. (WHTM) – KAKE-TV reported that district leaders say vaping trends at Goddard School District have grown recently, so much that the superintendent says disruptions are caused in classrooms daily.

KAKE says that’s why the district plans to make history as the first in Kansas and one of the first in the nation to sue vaping manufacturers.

Jennifer Barber has two teenage girls in Goddard Public schools, and said in an interview with KAKE, “People that they know vape at the school or in the parking lot. As a parent, it’s so scary, there was just death, or another vaping related death in the news today so as a parent, it’s very frightening.”

The school plans to sue Juul and any other company that sells and markets vapes or e-cigs. It says strategic marketing, targeting kids is to blame for what they’re calling a crisis.

Early Tuesday, the Kansas Health Department announced that a woman in Kansas died after an outbreak of serious lung disease, related to e-cigarettes. Her death was the first related to vaping in Kansas.

Goddard Schools says the decision to sue is not in response to any illnesses or deaths, but rather, a reaction to seeing more students using e-cigarette and vaping products.

Information from KAKE-TV