Keurig Dr Pepper pulls Peñafiel bottled water sold at Target, Walmart

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHTM) – Keurig Dr Pepper is voluntarily pulling Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products from stores due to levels of arsenic higher than allowed by federal bottled water standards, the company announced.

Peñafiel mineral spring water products are sold at Target and Walmart. All unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water products are included in the voluntary withdrawal.

People who have the product can return it to the store for a full refund. No other Keurig Dr Pepper products are impacted.

“Arsenic when present in the diet at very high levels, well above those detected in recent samples of Peñafiel, is associated with numerous chronic diseases,” the company said in a statement.

“Arsenic is found in nature, including in aquifers that are the source of mineral water and where levels can vary over time. Keurig Dr Pepper has recently installed enhanced filtration systems at its facilities that produce Peñafiel, and the product now being produced is well within regulatory guidelines,” the company said.